Pražská ODS vám nařizuje, že musíte přecházet rychle!

30. 5. 2022

V Korunní na to máte jen 5 vteřin. Že nejste zdravý teenager, jste třeba důchodce o holi nebo maminka s děmi a s kočárkem? Koho v ODS by to zajímalo?

5 seconds is all that @ODS_Praha and @UdzenijaAlex have for you to cross Korunni with 2 car lanes and tram tracks. Would be a shame if you’re not a 100% healthy fast paced male before 30 without any load or kids following you while crossing the street. pic.twitter.com/cgVpmBbEQo