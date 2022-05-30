Pražská ODS vám nařizuje, že musíte přecházet rychle!

30. 5. 2022

čas čtení < 1 minuta

V Korunní na to máte jen 5 vteřin. Že nejste zdravý teenager, jste třeba důchodce o holi nebo maminka s děmi a s kočárkem? Koho v ODS by to zajímalo?



