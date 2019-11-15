Trapas

15. 11. 2019

Trapas: Boris Johnson, otec četných utajovaných dětí s mnoha ženami (utajuje, kolik jich má), neumí známou dětskou písničku "The wheels on the bus go round and round, all day long." ("Kola autobusu se točí celý den.")

No, pohleďte. To je "britský premiér":


