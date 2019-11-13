Ruské vraždění v Sýrii pokračuje neztenčenou silou - nikoho to nezajímá

13. 11. 2019

Z hor těchto trosek se nám podařilo zaživa zachránit dítě, avšak ruská letadla usmrtila dva muže a ženu. Toto jsou scény ze záchranné operace v Šananu v jižním Idlibu poté, co se stal v úterý odpoledne terčem brutální vojenské operace.


