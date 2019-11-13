Ruské vraždění v Sýrii pokračuje neztenčenou silou - nikoho to nezajímá
13. 11. 2019
Z hor těchto trosek se nám podařilo zaživa zachránit dítě, avšak ruská letadla usmrtila dva muže a ženu. Toto jsou scény ze záchranné operace v Šananu v jižním Idlibu poté, co se stal v úterý odpoledne terčem brutální vojenské operace.
From under the mountains of this rubble we managed to rescue a child alive, however, Russian planes killed two men and a woman. Scenes from search and rescue operations in #Shannan Town southern #Idlib after it was targeted with brutal raids this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kpoNS3ZZIH— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) November 12, 2019
501
Diskuse