Evropská komise připomněla sérií fotografií výročí pádu komunismu v Československu
17. 11. 2019
Onoho dne před třicety lety začala sametová revoluce. V Praze se shromáždili studenti a zahájili stávku na dobu neurčitou s požadavkem více demokracie. Jejich jednota byla inspirací pro Evropu i svět. Tato pokojná revoluce změnila navždy průběh historie.
On this day, 30 years ago, the #VelvetRevolution began.— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) November 17, 2019
Students gathered in Prague and declared an indefinite strike asking for more democracy. Their unity inspired Europe and the world. This peaceful revolution changed the course of history forever. pic.twitter.com/t8DMYbmbsU
