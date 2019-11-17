Evropská komise připomněla sérií fotografií výročí pádu komunismu v Československu

17. 11. 2019

Onoho dne před třicety lety začala sametová revoluce. V Praze se shromáždili studenti a zahájili stávku na dobu neurčitou s požadavkem více demokracie. Jejich jednota byla inspirací pro Evropu i svět. Tato pokojná revoluce změnila navždy průběh historie.


