Anglická Brexit Party Nigela Farage pozvala - překvapení! - Václava Klause

22. 5. 2019

Panebože. Klausův odporný postoj vůči právům gayů a vůči Putinově agresi přiměl dokonce i libertariánský Cato Institute v USA, aby s ním přerušil všechny styky. Pro Farageovu Brexit Party je však dost dobrý. Brexit Party: Bývalý prezident České republiky Václav Klaus tvrdí, že Evropa potřebuje, aby tento čtvrtek zvítězila Brexit Party



