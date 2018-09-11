Trump chce věznit imigrantské děti trvale

11. 9. 2018

Více než 500 imigrantských dětí, odebraných rodičům v USA, jim stále ještě nebylo vráceno. Trump chce nyní zavést předpis, který by rodičům odebrané děti sebral natrvalo, varuje organizace Human Rights Watch.


