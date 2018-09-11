Trump chce věznit imigrantské děti trvale
11. 9. 2018
Více než 500 imigrantských dětí, odebraných rodičům v USA, jim stále ještě nebylo vráceno. Trump chce nyní zavést předpis, který by rodičům odebrané děti sebral natrvalo, varuje organizace Human Rights Watch.
She also voiced concern that 500 migrant children in the US taken away from their parents have not yet been returned by authorities. And Trump now wants to detain the kids indefinitely.— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 10, 2018
