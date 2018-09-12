Co funguje a jak to dál posílit?

12. 9. 2018

Možná, že spíš než se ptát, proč 15 nebo 20 procent obyvatelstva hlasuje pro ultrapravicové extremisty, bychom se měli občas ptát, proč je 80 nebo 85 procent lidí odmítá. Čím byla většina obyvatelstva očkována proti jejich lžím a nenávisti? Co funguje a jak to posílit?


0
Vytisknout
446

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 12. 9. 2018