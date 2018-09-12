Co funguje a jak to dál posílit?
12. 9. 2018
Možná, že spíš než se ptát, proč 15 nebo 20 procent obyvatelstva hlasuje pro ultrapravicové extremisty, bychom se měli občas ptát, proč je 80 nebo 85 procent lidí odmítá. Čím byla většina obyvatelstva očkována proti jejich lžím a nenávisti? Co funguje a jak to posílit?
Maybe rather than always ask why 15 or 20% of the population votes for far-right extremists, we should occasionally ask why 80 or 85% rejects them. How has the majority been inoculated against their hate & lies? What’s working, and how can we strengthen it further?— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 12, 2018
