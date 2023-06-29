16 procent Rusů podporuje jaderný úder Ruska proti Ukrajině

29. 6. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

Téměř 16 % Rusů podporuje použití jaderných zbraní proti Ukrajině. Vyplývá to z výsledků průzkumu, který společně provedly společnosti Russian Field a RTVI:



▪️ 73,9 % respondentů považuje použití jaderných zbraní za "nepřijatelné";



▪️ 10,5 % uvedlo, že jaderné zbraně by mohly být...



Almost 16% of Russians support the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine. The results of a poll conducted jointly by Russian Field and RTVI show that: ▪️ 73.9% of respondents consider the use of nuclear weapons "unacceptable"; ▪️ 10.5% reported that nuclear weapons could be… pic.twitter.com/bgDGaP5Itw

Steve Rosenberg, moskevský reportér BBC:

Rusko: více otázek než odpovědí.



Kde je generál Surovikin?



A kde je generál Gerasimov?



Kde je Prigožin? (Lukašenko řekl, že je v Bělorusku. Ale ještě jsme ho neviděli.)



Proč se Putin v Dagestánu choval tak necharakteristicky jako Putin, tj. družíl se zblízka a osobně s davy?"

Russia: more questions than answers.

Where's General Surovikin?

For that matter, where is General Gerasimov?

Where's Prigozhin? (Lukashenko said he’s in Belarus. But we haven’t seen him yet)

Why was Putin in Dagestan so unlike Putin, ie up close & personal with the crowds?