16 procent Rusů podporuje jaderný úder Ruska proti Ukrajině

29. 6. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

Téměř 16 % Rusů podporuje použití jaderných zbraní proti Ukrajině. Vyplývá to z výsledků průzkumu, který společně provedly společnosti Russian Field a RTVI:
▪️ 73,9 % respondentů považuje použití jaderných zbraní za "nepřijatelné";
▪️ 10,5 % uvedlo, že jaderné zbraně by mohly být...
Steve Rosenberg, moskevský reportér BBC:
Rusko: více otázek než odpovědí.
Kde je generál Surovikin?
A kde je generál Gerasimov?
Kde je Prigožin? (Lukašenko řekl, že je v Bělorusku. Ale ještě jsme ho neviděli.)
Proč se Putin v Dagestánu choval tak necharakteristicky jako Putin, tj. družíl se zblízka a osobně s davy?"



0
Vytisknout
107

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 29. 6. 2023