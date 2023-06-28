V Moskvě byli údajně zatčeni velitel ruské armády Surovikin a jeho zástupce

28. 6. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Podle listu New York TImes věděli předem o Prigožinově povstání.

INFORMATION FROM RUSSIAN MILITARY CORRESPONDENTS!!! According to preliminary information, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Forces Surovikin and his deputy, Colonel-General Yudin, were detained and taken to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. pic.twitter.com/IK5AEQcQNl

Russian general Surovikin may have known about Prigozhin's plan to organize a rebellion - US officials told the New York Times. If that is, indeed, true, it is a sign of deep trouble in the Russian military and Putin must decide his line of behavior.



Moreover, today Russian… pic.twitter.com/181PtM1edg