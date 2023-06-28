V Moskvě byli údajně zatčeni velitel ruské armády Surovikin a jeho zástupce

28. 6. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Podle listu New York TImes věděli předem o Prigožinově povstání.




1
Vytisknout
802

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 28. 6. 2023