V Londýně, v Glasgow a v dalších britských městech se v sobotu konaly demonstrace proti šílené a nevolené vládě Liz Trussové
1. 10. 2022
The Levelling Up Minister Simon Clarke has urged the government to 'channel the spirit of Margaret Thatcher' by cutting welfare to pay for tax cuts. The idiot was just 6 years old when Thatcher left office 🙄#Gammonopolis pic.twitter.com/Vjhqi3TmUO— Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) October 1, 2022
Fun fact, far more people have signed a petition demanding an immediate General Election than actually voted for @trussliz to be PM. You can add your name if you wish: https://t.co/Y3q1Zxk06O— Mark Holloway (@Mark_HollowayHF) September 30, 2022
Demonstrace v Londýně a v Glasgow:
🚨 Over 10,000 people in King’s Cross in solidarity with striking rail workers— PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 1, 2022
Astonishing turnout in Glasgow today. These are 'ordinary' people, not all passionate activists. There is a wind of change.#EnoughIsEnough #Anonymous #OpSafeWinter pic.twitter.com/5xsyFlSO1p— ꜱᴜʀɢᴀᴛ (@Surgat__) October 1, 2022
Diskuse