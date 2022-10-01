V Londýně, v Glasgow a v dalších britských městech se v sobotu konaly demonstrace proti šílené a nevolené vládě Liz Trussové

1. 10. 2022

Ministr Liz Trussové pro vyrovnávání sociálních rozdílů Simon Clarke řekl listu The Times, že bude nutno snížit starobní důchody a sociálni dávky, aby bylo možno financovat snížení daní nejbohatšímu 1 procentu britských občanů (těm, co vydělávají více než 150 000 liber ročně).

Liz Trussová se po z funkce vyhnaném lháři a podvodníkovi Borisi Johsnonovi stala konzervativní premiérkou, protože pro ni hlasovalo 80 000 britských důchodců, členů Konzervativní strany.  Více než 300 000 Britů podepsalo za poslední dva dny petici požadující okamžité všeobecné volby:

Podle nejnovějších průzkumů veřejného mínění mají nyní labouristé před konzervativci volební náskok 33 procentních bodů.

V sobotu stávkují britští železničáři a pošťáci.

Na twitteru a v pořadech britských rozhlasových stanic občané zuří proti minirozpočtu ministra financí Kwasiho Kwartenga, který zrušil strop na prémie bankéřů (který platí od krize r. 2009 v Evropské unii) a snížil daně nejbohatším Britům. Vedlo to k razantnímu poklesu britské libry a k astronomickému zvýšení úroků na státní zadluženost. Krachem Kwartengův rozpočet také ohrozil britské důchodové fondy, takže musela zasáhnout britská ústřední banka nákupem obligací v hodnotě 65 miliard liber, přestože před Kwartengovým zásahem chtěla pro snížení inflace obligace prodávat.

Demonstrace v Londýně a v Glasgow: 




