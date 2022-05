Severně od Charkova dosáhly ukrajinské jednotky ruské hranice

Beyond words. Today Ukrainian military 227th battalion of the 127th territorial defense brigade reached the border with Russia in the Kharkiv region. Glory to Ukraine! 💪🏻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/wFEFS89GhV

Alright, people, we have the first Ukrainian unit coming up to the Russian border as part of the counter offensive action northeast of Kharkiv.

We should expect Russia to lose this salient north of the city as well in the coming days.

Via @Liveuamap pic.twitter.com/ONEU6BGaLU