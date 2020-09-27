V neděli se v Minsku znovu konala další obrovská demonstrace proti Lukašenkovi

27. 9. 2020

Video níže:

  
https://www.pwf.cz/
Běloruský režim se mylně domníval, že jeho brutalita vyvolá u demonstrantů strach a ti se už neodváží do ulic. Ale je to režim, který je teď plný strachu, ne lidi.




0
Vytisknout
360

Diskuse

https://www.pwf.cz/

Obsah vydání | 25. 9. 2020