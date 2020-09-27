V neděli se v Minsku znovu konala další obrovská demonstrace proti Lukašenkovi
27. 9. 2020
Video níže:
Běloruský režim se mylně domníval, že jeho brutalita vyvolá u demonstrantů strach a ti se už neodváží do ulic. Ale je to režim, který je teď plný strachu, ne lidi.
The #Belarus regime wrongly thought its brutality would keep protesters off the streets by instilling fear...— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 27, 2020
...but it's the regime that's now scared, not the people. https://t.co/eP2mLNRUct
People inaugurated Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya as the President. More than 100k people participated in Minsk, 30-40 thousand participated in rallies in regions. Hundreds detained. People continue protesting despite repressions and lousy weather. pic.twitter.com/mFsUMm1QqL— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) September 27, 2020
