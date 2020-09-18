Rozhovor Britských listů 319. Jak se Polsko propadá do autoritářství
18. 9. 2020
"V Polsku nyní běžně mlátí gaye v ulicích." Jan Čulík mluví v tomto Rozhovoru Britských listů s Majou Zoe Hebanovou, transgenderovou aktivistkou z Varšavy o děsivé situaci menšin v autoritářské zemi za vlády ultrapravicové strany Právo a spravedlnost. Rozhovor se vysílá na Regionální televizi, která je k dispozici satelitem, pozemním vysíláním a na kabelu i na internetu, od pátku 18. září 2020.
Britské listy Interview 319. How Poland is succumbing to authoritarianism
'Gays are now frequently beaten up in the streets in Poland.' A lady was walking down the street with her thirteen-year-old niece. They were both beaten up because the attackers mistook them for a lesbian couple. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said this week that Poland's 'LGBT-free zones' have no place in EU. In this Britské listy Interview, Jan Čulík talks to Maja Zoe Heban, a transgender activist living in Warsaw, about the horrifying situation of minorities in contemporary Poland under the rule of the alt-right Law and Justice Party.. The interview is broadcast on the Czech cable TV station Regionalnitelevize.cz from Friday 18th September 2020. The interview is in English with Czech subtitles.
