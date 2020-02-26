27.5 milionů Američanů nemá zdravotní pojištění. Co se stane, až tam přijde pandemie koronaviru?

An estimated 27.5 million people in the United States of America, 8.5% of the population, do not have health insurance. Spot the problem if #Coronavirus becomes a pandemic and hits America.

Američtí demokraté kritizovali Trumpa, že jeho reakce na nebezpečí pandemie koronaviru "není dostatečná", a ostře ho napadli, že chce pro účely koronaviru "ukrást peníze určené na boj proti Ebole". Je to podle nich důkazem, že americká vláda nebere koronavirus vážně:





Too little too late.



That President Trump is trying to steal funds dedicated to fight Ebola is indicative of his towering incompetence and further proof that he and his administration aren’t taking the Coronavirus crisis as seriously as they need to be.https://t.co/YiwaoMgZmz