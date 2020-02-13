Syrské nemluvně s rodinou na útěku před ruským bombardováním umrzlo v táboře

13. 2. 2020

V severozápadní Sýrii je -7 stupňů Celsia. Desetitisíce civilistů prchajících před ruským a Asadovým bombardováním nemají kde se skrýt. Nemají možnost se ohřát a většinou nemají k přespání ani stany, informoval ve čtvrtek v poledne rozhovorem s jedním syrským lékařem na místě rozhlas BBC.

Nemluvně, žijící v táboře umrzlo. Andílek Imán nedávno uprchla se svou rodinou před hrozbou smrti od ruského a Asadova bombardování. Její tvář, připomínající ducha, je jako statisíce dalších tváří dětí, které jsou ohroženy stejným osudem.

Staif Hammadi, jeho manželka, dítě Hoda a vnučka Hour - to byla rodina, která uprchla ze svého bydliště v Idlíbu v důsledku režimního a ruského bombardování. Tatínek se zoufale snažil zachránit rodinu, aby neumrzla, a tak ohříval jejich primitivní stan uhlím. Udusili se ve spánku kysličníkem uhelnatým.


