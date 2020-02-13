Syrské nemluvně s rodinou na útěku před ruským bombardováním umrzlo v táboře
13. 2. 2020
A baby girl living in a camp has frozen to death. The little angel Iman recently fled with her family upon threat of death from the Russian and regime bombing. Her ghostly face is like the other hundreds of thousands of faces of children who are at risk for the same fate. pic.twitter.com/Rewvbl5YDH— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 13, 2020
Staif Hammadi, jeho manželka, dítě Hoda a vnučka Hour - to byla rodina, která uprchla ze svého bydliště v Idlíbu v důsledku režimního a ruského bombardování. Tatínek se zoufale snažil zachránit rodinu, aby neumrzla, a tak ohříval jejich primitivní stan uhlím. Udusili se ve spánku kysličníkem uhelnatým.
Staif Hammadi, his wife, child Hoda, and granddaughter Hour was a family who fled their home in #Idlib due to regime and Russian bombing. Desperate to keep the family from freezing, the father warmed their primitive tent with coal and the suffocated on the fumes while they slept. pic.twitter.com/oZ38CmPLMJ— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 13, 2020
