HRW: Seznamte se s panem Křečkem

13. 2. 2020

Seznamte se se Stanislavem Křečkem.

Věří v ultrapravicovou konspirační teorii, že sem "muslimové přicházejí, protože nás chtějí nahradit".

Říká, že s muslimy by se nemělo zacházet jako s jednotlivými lidmi.

Je to nový český obmudsman, jehož úkolem je hájit lidská práva.


