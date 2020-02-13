HRW: Seznamte se s panem Křečkem
13. 2. 2020
Seznamte se se Stanislavem Křečkem.
Věří v ultrapravicovou konspirační teorii, že sem "muslimové přicházejí, protože nás chtějí nahradit".
Říká, že s muslimy by se nemělo zacházet jako s jednotlivými lidmi.
Je to nový český obmudsman, jehož úkolem je hájit lidská práva.
