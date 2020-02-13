HRW: Seznamte se s panem Křečkem

Seznamte se se Stanislavem Křečkem.



Věří v ultrapravicovou konspirační teorii, že sem "muslimové přicházejí, protože nás chtějí nahradit".

Říká, že s muslimy by se nemělo zacházet jako s jednotlivými lidmi.



Je to nový český obmudsman, jehož úkolem je hájit lidská práva.

Meet Stanislav Křeček.



He believes the far-right conspiracy theory that Muslims "are coming here because they want to replace us."



He says Muslims shouldn't be treated as individuals.



He is the new Czech Ombudsman, tasked with defending human rights https://t.co/nK0wYcgc26 pic.twitter.com/aQegJnnU9K