Za demonstracemi v Gaze byl Hamas, ale byly daleko širší, než co dokáže Hamas zorganizovat

15. 5. 2018

Bezpochyby byl Hamas za včerejšími protesty, ale byly daleko větší, než co dokáže Hamas zorganizovat. Izraelská armáda střílela na neozbrojené civilisty. Mnozí z nich nebyli "teroristické buňky", ale nezaměstnaní mladíci, kteří třásli mřížemi klece, jíž je Gaza.
 
Úterní postřehy Jonathana Rugmana, reportéra Channel 4 News, který je v Gaze:
 
Jestliže dnes bude postřeleno mnoho dalších lidí, nemocnice v Gaze budou muset předčasně propustit ty, co byli postřeleni včera. Většina pacientů postřelených v předchozích týdnech byla už propuštěna.

Neuvěřitelný záběr z Gazy:


Tato koňská sanitka jezdila jak posedlá sem a tam celý den. Spolu se zdravotníky nosícími nosítka, skupinami lidí, nosícími raněné, vzpomeňte na tohe jednoho muže, který v běhu nesl úplně sám raněnou ženu.



Otázka tiskovému mluvčímu Bílého domu: "Požadujete, aby se po zabíjení v Gaze Izrael mírnil?"

Říká: "Jsme přesvědčeni, že odpovědnost nese Hamas."

"Ale usilujete o zkrocení Izraele?"

"Ne, my jsme přesvědčeni, že odpovědnost nese Hamas."


 

Izraelský ministr obrany schválil obnovení dodávek humanitární pomoci do Gazy, od zítřka. Nemocnice plné stovek lidí postřelených izraelskou armádou potřebují zdravotnický materiál.



