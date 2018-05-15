Za demonstracemi v Gaze byl Hamas, ale byly daleko širší, než co dokáže Hamas zorganizovat

15. 5. 2018

If many more are shot today, Gaza’s hospitals will have to discharge early some of those who were shot yesterday. Most of those shot in previous weeks discharged. — Jonathan Rugman (@jrug) May 15, 2018

Úterní postřehy Jonathana Rugmana, reportéra Channel 4 News, který je v Gaze:Jestliže dnes bude postřeleno mnoho dalších lidí, nemocnice v Gaze budou muset předčasně propustit ty, co byli postřeleni včera. Většina pacientů postřelených v předchozích týdnech byla už propuštěna.

Neuvěřitelný záběr z Gazy:



Tato koňská sanitka jezdila jak posedlá sem a tam celý den. Spolu se zdravotníky nosícími nosítka, skupinami lidí, nosícími raněné, vzpomeňte na tohe jednoho muže, který v běhu nesl úplně sám raněnou ženu.



This horse ambulance was racing up and down all day. Together with medics carrying stretchers, groups of people carrying the injured, remember one man running carrying an injured woman by himself. #gaza https://t.co/xJcoAJNU3L — Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker) May 15, 2018

Bezpochyby byl Hamas za včerejšími protesty, ale byly daleko větší, než co dokáže Hamas zorganizovat. Izraelská armáda střílela na neozbrojené civilisty. Mnozí z nich nebyli "teroristické buňky", ale nezaměstnaní mladíci, kteří třásli mřížemi klece, jíž je Gaza.



No doubt Hamas behind yesterday's protests but they were far bigger than that. Unarmed civilians were shot. Many were not "terror cells" but unemployed youths with no future rattling the bars of Gaza's cage. — Jonathan Rugman (@jrug) May 15, 2018





Otázka tiskovému mluvčímu Bílého domu: "Požadujete, aby se po zabíjení v Gaze Izrael mírnil?"

Říká: "Jsme přesvědčeni, že odpovědnost nese Hamas."

"Ale usilujete o zkrocení Izraele?"

"Ne, my jsme přesvědčeni, že odpovědnost nese Hamas."



White House’s Dep Press Sec asked: "Are you calling for restraint from Israel following deaths in Gaza”

Says “We believe Hamas is responsible”

Asked "But are you seeking to rein the Israelis in”

Says “No we believe that Hamas is responsible" — Paul Danahar (@pdanahar) May 14, 2018

Izraelský ministr obrany schválil obnovení dodávek humanitární pomoci do Gazy, od zítřka. Nemocnice plné stovek lidí postřelených izraelskou armádou potřebují zdravotnický materiál.



Israel’s defence minister has approved the reopening of the humanitarian goods crossing into Gaza tomorrow. Hospitals full of hundreds injured by Israeli gunfire need medical supplies. — Jonathan Rugman (@jrug) May 14, 2018



