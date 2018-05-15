Izrael: Je to čistě sebeobrana

15. 5. 2018


Pokud je střelba do neozbrojených demonstrantů sebeobrana, pak je jakékoliv zvěrstvo ospravedlnitelné v národním zájmu.






Je to čistě sebeobrana. Lidé z Gazy útočí na naše domovy. Jejich motto je Právo návratu, což znamená zničení Izraele


