Izrael: Je to čistě sebeobrana
15. 5. 2018
Pokud je střelba do neozbrojených demonstrantů sebeobrana, pak je jakékoliv zvěrstvo ospravedlnitelné v národním zájmu.
If shooting unarmed protesters is self-defence, any atrocity is justifiable in the name of national interest. https://t.co/NEkNsxhSMD— GeorgeMonbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) May 15, 2018
Je to čistě sebeobrana. Lidé z Gazy útočí na naše domovy. Jejich motto je Právo návratu, což znamená zničení Izraele
It's strictly self defense. The Gaza people are attacking our homes. Their motto is Right of Return, which means the destruction of Israel.— Tito.Landau (@LandauTito) May 15, 2018
