Slovenská policie vyšetřuje novináře, ne vrahy

17. 5. 2018

Velké mezinárodní pozdvižení vyvolala skutečnost, že slovenská policie 8 hodin vyslýchala novinářku Pavlu Holcovou, která se snažila na Slovensku najít vraha Jána Kuciaka, a pokusila se vloupat se do jejího mobilu. Protestují četné mezinárodní organizace novinářů:








