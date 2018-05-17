Slovenská policie vyšetřuje novináře, ne vrahy

17. 5. 2018

Czech Journalist Pavla Holcova went to Slovakia in hopes of helping police find her colleague’s murderer. Instead, they questioned her for 8 hours and tried to break into her phone. https://t.co/k3Dus9y7Uj — Amy K Mackinnon (@ak_mack) May 16, 2018

