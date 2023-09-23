V Londýně se konala velká demonstrace požadující zrušení brexitu. Britské televize o ní neinformovaly

23. 9. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

There has been superb coverage today on @FRANCE24 of the thousands taking part in todays #MarchForRejoin in London. They have put @BBCNews to absolute shame & even ask in this report where the other broadcasters are! pic.twitter.com/EjT9aV8SuV

Note for @BBCBreaking @BBCNews



Deliberately ignoring a newsworthy event like today’s rejoin march, or worse still, doing so under instruction from the establishment, is a dereliction of duty, and an insult to your profession.



Are you Russia Today or the BBC?



Shame on you! pic.twitter.com/4Xyl6HN62j