V Londýně se konala velká demonstrace požadující zrušení brexitu. Britské televize o ní neinformovaly

23. 9. 2023

Reportáže o demonstraci přinesla francouzská i německá televize, španělský a jihoafrický tisk. V Británii o ní informovaly listy Guardian a Independent a posmívala se jí ultrapravicová televize GBNews.

Mainstreamové televizní stanice o demonstraci, jíž se zúčastnilo více než 40 000 lidí, neinformovaly.


Další záběry:


 





