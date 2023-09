Suella Braverman říká nesmysly

27. 9. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

LGBTI+ campaigner @PeterTatchell tells @AndrewMarr9 that the Tories are 'using and exploiting vulnerable people who have fled persecution as a political tool to gain xenophobic votes'.



"I also think Suella Braverman is probably positioning herself to be the next Tory leader." pic.twitter.com/rLwcesq2k2