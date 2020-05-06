Osvobození Plzně r. 1945
6. 5. 2020
V roce 1945 Plzeň osvobodila 16. ozbrojená divize americké armády a 17. belgický střelecký prapor. Můj tchán má tuto pamětní brožuru, která vyšla krátce poté, píše Kieran Williams.
#OTD in 1945 Plzeň (Pilsen) was liberated by the US Army's 16th Armored Division & @2INFDIV and the 17th Belgian Fusilier Battalion. My brother-in-law got hold of this commemorative bilingual booklet that was published shortly thereafter. pic.twitter.com/GzxhO6OfM6— Kieran D Williams (@KDWilliams7) May 6, 2020
