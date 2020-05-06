Osvobození Plzně r. 1945

6. 5. 2020

V roce 1945 Plzeň osvobodila 16. ozbrojená divize americké armády a 17. belgický střelecký prapor. Můj tchán má tuto pamětní brožuru, která vyšla krátce poté, píše Kieran Williams.


0
Vytisknout
136

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 6. 5. 2020