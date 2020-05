Bílý dům: "Nad nacisty r. 1945 zvítězily Spojené státy a Británie"

On May 8, 1945, America and Great Britain had victory over the Nazis! "America's spirit will always win. In the end, that's what happens." pic.twitter.com/umCOwRXWlB

A new survey shows that in Germany, US, France people think the US did most to defeat the Nazis. In UK they think it was the UK.



Less than a quarter in all four countries think Soviet Union had the biggest role. Pretty extraordinary.