Vlivný poslanec PiS: Židi jsou chtiví peněz a arogantní. Chtějí tahat peníze z Polska!

23. 2. 2019

Vlivný poslanec strany Právo a spravedlnost: "Židi dostali od Německa spoustu peněz. Teď se rozhodli, že je čas na nás. Židi chtějí z Polska dostat peníze. Polsko to ale nedovolí. Židi si to budou muset uvědomit"


