Vlivný poslanec PiS: Židi jsou chtiví peněz a arogantní. Chtějí tahat peníze z Polska!
23. 2. 2019
Vlivný poslanec strany Právo a spravedlnost: "Židi dostali od Německa spoustu peněz. Teď se rozhodli, že je čas na nás. Židi chtějí z Polska dostat peníze. Polsko to ale nedovolí. Židi si to budou muset uvědomit"
A senior PiS MP says Jews are greedy and arrogant in an interview with a PiS-linked website.— Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) February 22, 2019
'The Jews got lots of money from Germany. Now they've decided it's time for us. Jews want to extract money from Poland. But Poland will not allow [it]...Jews have to understand this' 1/2 pic.twitter.com/o2u5LJObZK
