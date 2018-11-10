Trump se neobtěžoval uctít památku 26 000 Američanů, kteří zahynuli v první světové válce, "protože pršelo"
10. 11. 2018
President Disgrace refuses to honor the fallen because... rain. https://t.co/jy8KJ2k6UM pic.twitter.com/oqpfI18SWE— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) November 10, 2018
#OTD 100 years ago, CPT Harry Truman (commanding Battery D, 129th FA) and 1.2 million other Americans were fighting in the Meuse-Argonne.— John Schindler (@20committee) November 10, 2018
Today, Donald Trump was afraid of the rain and chose not to honor them, especially the 26K Americans who died there.https://t.co/HFgYa8Eqr7
Some rain didn’t stop the killing. https://t.co/Xr2kAjKZFA— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) November 10, 2018
Trump ve Francii zneuctil památku válečných mrtvých:
Trump dishonors the war dead by skipping a war cemetery. He deploys troops for a political stunt along the border. He suggests all vets are ticking time bombs. So much for Trump’s conceit that he is pro-military. My latest in @PostOpinions: https://t.co/CpxfClpTfQ— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) November 10, 2018
