Trump se neobtěžoval uctít památku 26 000 Američanů, kteří zahynuli v první světové válce, "protože pršelo"

10. 11. 2018

President Disgrace refuses to honor the fallen because... rain. https://t.co/jy8KJ2k6UM pic.twitter.com/oqpfI18SWE — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) November 10, 2018









#OTD 100 years ago, CPT Harry Truman (commanding Battery D, 129th FA) and 1.2 million other Americans were fighting in the Meuse-Argonne.



Today, Donald Trump was afraid of the rain and chose not to honor them, especially the 26K Americans who died there.https://t.co/HFgYa8Eqr7 — John Schindler (@20committee) November 10, 2018

Some rain didn’t stop the killing. https://t.co/Xr2kAjKZFA — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) November 10, 2018

Trump ve Francii zneuctil památku válečných mrtvých:

Trump dishonors the war dead by skipping a war cemetery. He deploys troops for a political stunt along the border. He suggests all vets are ticking time bombs. So much for Trump’s conceit that he is pro-military. My latest in @PostOpinions: https://t.co/CpxfClpTfQ — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) November 10, 2018



