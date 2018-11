Vzpomínky a zážitky z migrace

Dr. Mirna Šolić is introducing a BAFTA winner: the screening of the film "Through your Eyes" by Samir Mehanović. The director escaped the war in Bosnia in the 1990s and received asylum in the UK. In his extremely moving film, he is comparing his experience of a refugee to the experience of today's refugees escaping from murder and destruction in Syria. The Syrian refugees repeatedly say that their home in Syria was the best, but that they were driven out by violence. The only thing they want is to live in peace. The screening was a part of our event "Memories and Experiences of Migration: The Balkans and Beyond"