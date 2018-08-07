Kanada požádala Saúdskou Arábii, aby propustila vězněné obhájce lidských práv
7. 8. 2018
Saúdská Arábie reagovala hystericky: vyhostila kanadského velvyslance, odvolala svého velvyslance v Kanadě, suspendovala obchodní dohodu s Kanadou a nařídila více než 16 000 saúdských studentům v Kanadě, aby se vrátili domů. A to je spojenec Západu!
Just got word that indeed Saudis are telling their students (16,000+) in Canada to return home. Scholarships will be rescinded. This is awful for these students, many who are not likely to be in Canada over the summer but now scrambling with what to do with their lives. Unjust!— Bessma Momani (@b_momani) August 6, 2018
Canada asks Saudi Arabia to release arrested human rights activists, including Samar Badawi.— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) August 6, 2018
Riyadh freaks out: expels Canadian envoy, recalls ambassador, suspends trade deal.
How dare you mention human rights! https://t.co/FAIPo2QWTm
Background: https://t.co/9pYwa2JY9n pic.twitter.com/HBvUyjkMzV
Why did Saudi Arabia expel Canada's ambassador? pic.twitter.com/zB0hZKBq74— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 6, 2018
