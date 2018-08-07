Kanada požádala Saúdskou Arábii, aby propustila vězněné obhájce lidských práv

7. 8. 2018



Saúdská Arábie reagovala hystericky: vyhostila kanadského velvyslance, odvolala svého velvyslance v Kanadě, suspendovala obchodní dohodu s Kanadou a nařídila více než 16 000 saúdských studentům v Kanadě, aby se vrátili domů.  A to je spojenec Západu!


