We're transforming @Summerhallery's basement into the hull of an oyster-dredging vessel for #WarWithNewts! Immersive adaptation of Karel Čapek’s apocalyptic science-fiction satire, re-imagined for a Europe of tomorrow. #NewtCapitalism #HelloYouHumans 🦎🦎🦎 pic.twitter.com/PVqNeht1xL