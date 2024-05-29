Cenzura v Izraeli
29. 5. 2024
Došlo k tomu, že deník Haaretz vychází s částmi textu, které cenzor zabavil. To je cena, kterou Izraelci platí za pokračující genocidu: ztráta vlastních politických práv v Izraeli. Toto Fiala podporuje.
It has come to that: Haaretz went to print with chunks of text redacted by the censor. This is the price Israelis pay for the continued genocide: loss of their own political rights within Israel. pic.twitter.com/LTbhVF7tr3— Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) May 29, 2024
