Cenzura v Izraeli

29. 5. 2024

Došlo k tomu, že deník Haaretz vychází s částmi textu, které cenzor zabavil. To je cena, kterou Izraelci platí za pokračující genocidu: ztráta vlastních politických práv v Izraeli. Toto Fiala podporuje.



