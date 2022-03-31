Účty za energie jsou v Británii o 75 miliard Kč vyšší, než by byly, kdyby ta země deset let neblokovala opatření proti globálnímu oteplování
31. 3. 2022
A jakpak je tomu v České republice?
“Energy bills in the UK are nearly £2.5bn higher than they would have been if climate policies had not been scrapped over the past decade.”— Scott (@ScottwbMcAulay) January 20, 2022
Louder for those in the back: this collision of inefficient buildings, energy price rise + gas “crisis” was worsened by policy decisions ⚠️ https://t.co/7jc5crV7Sw
