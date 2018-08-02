Czech police: "Selling cups and T-shirts with a portrait of Adolf Hitler is not promotion of Nazism"

2. 8. 2018

Photo: A t-shirt with a portrait of Adolf Hitler, which is sold by the Czech publishing house Naše vojsko





"To sell objects with images of Adolf Hitler is not illegal in the Czech Republic," said the Czech police. "We have been unable to prove that the production of objects with portraits of controversial figures such as Hitler or Stalin is motivated by a desire to promote their beliefs. We have found that the only motif for producing such objects is profit. The Czech Legal Code does not ban the public depiction of any symbols or persons."





T-shirts and cups with Adolf Hitler´s face are being sold by the Czech publishing house Naše vojsko. The Czech Federation of Jewish Associations has protested against this, but to no avail.



