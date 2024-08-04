Palestinská matka křičí, její dítě hoří

4. 8. 2024

Pokud jste Američané, tak tohle financujete svými daněmi: Financujeme upalování dětí zaživa



This is absolutely horrific, a Palestinian mother screams as her child burns in a fire. If you are an American, you’re paying for this. We are paying to burn children alive. https://t.co/xZXMdEkeBJ