Palestinská matka křičí, její dítě hoří
4. 8. 2024
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Pokud jste Američané, tak tohle financujete svými daněmi: Financujeme upalování dětí zaživa
This is absolutely horrific, a Palestinian mother screams as her child burns in a fire. If you are an American, you’re paying for this. We are paying to burn children alive. https://t.co/xZXMdEkeBJ— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) August 4, 2024
Bombardolai stany, zatímco co v nich uprchíci spali
they struck people’s TENTS while they’re sleeping in them. read that again pic.twitter.com/2Zgf8sN1yf— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 4, 2024
