Audience by Václav Havel in NYT!

Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre in association with presents AUDIENCE by Václav Havel

This unique production celebrates the legacy of a playwright, political prisoner and the first post-communist president of Czechoslovakia.



Feb 2-19, 2023

Thu-Sat @ 7pm / Sun @ 2pm



66 East 4th Street, NYC

Tickets: www.lamama.org

TICKETS As punishment, a banned playwright (Václav Havel/Vaněk) is forced by the totalitarian regime to work in a brewery – between prison terms.



Audience (1975) is a part of the Vaněk Trilogy , which includes Unveiling (1975) and Protest (1978). Public performances were banned in Communist Czechoslovakia, performed only in living rooms. While the Obie-Award winning performances took place in New York at the Public Theater.

Translated and directed by Vít Hořejš



Performed by

Vít Hořejš and Theresa Linnihan



Production Design / Alan Barnes Netherton

Spy Camera / Kika Von Klück

News Reel / Suzanna Halsey

Stage Manager / Rebecca Werner

Rehearsal Director / Maxim Tumenev

Marionettes / Miloš Kasala and Jakub "Kuba" Krejčí

Costumes and Vaněk marionettes / Theresa Linnihan

Photos / Jonathan Slaff



Full press release Presented in collaboration with Václav Havel Library Foundation.

Audience is possible. in part, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Additional support: Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association, Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Science s (SVU NY), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Brouczech Beer, Materials for the Arts, and private donors.