Audience by Václav Havel in NYT!
24. 1. 2023
čas čtení 1 minuta
|
in association with
presents
Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre
AUDIENCE
by Václav Havel
Theater of the absurd at its best!
Absurdly funny!
This unique production celebrates the legacy of a playwright, political prisoner and the first post-communist president of Czechoslovakia.
Feb 2-19, 2023
Thu-Sat @ 7pm / Sun @ 2pm
La MaMa Ellen Stewart Theatre
66 East 4th Street, NYC
Tickets: www.lamama.org
Box Office: 646-430-5375 (M-F 11 am-5 pm)
TICKETS
As punishment, a banned playwright (Václav Havel/Vaněk) is forced by the totalitarian regime to work in a brewery – between prison terms.
Audience (1975) is a part of the Vaněk Trilogy, which includes Unveiling (1975) and Protest (1978). Public performances were banned in Communist Czechoslovakia, performed only in living rooms. While the Obie-Award winning performances took place in New York at the Public Theater.
Translated and directed by
Performed by
Vít Hořejš and Theresa Linnihan
Production Design / Alan Barnes Netherton
Spy Camera / Kika Von Klück
News Reel / Suzanna Halsey
Stage Manager / Rebecca Werner
Rehearsal Director / Maxim Tumenev
Marionettes / Miloš Kasala and Jakub "Kuba" Krejčí
Costumes and Vaněk marionettes / Theresa Linnihan
Photos / Jonathan Slaff
Full press release
Presented in collaboration with Václav Havel Library Foundation.
Audience is possible. in part, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Additional support: Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association, Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Science s (SVU NY), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Brouczech Beer, Materials for the Arts, and private donors.
|
Click to view this info in a browser
368
Diskuse