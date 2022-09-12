Britské listy Interview. Jan Čulík: "I am not a communist!" Memories of communism and postcommunism

12. 9. 2022

In this three-part, extended interview special, historian Muriel Blaive talks (in English) to Jan Čulík, Czech academic and journalist, about his experiences of life in communism and post-communism in Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic and about his relationship to that country, since he has been living between the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic for the past forty years.

