V Británii bylo 26. 12. poprvé vyrobeno větrníky celých 50,7 procent celostátně spotřebované elektrické energie

🌬 For the first time ever yesterday, amid #StormBella, more than half of Great Britain’s #electricity was generated by the #wind

☔️ 5️⃣0️⃣.6️⃣7️⃣% of power was produced by wind turbines

⚡️ Previous record of 50% set on 21 August

👉🏾 https://t.co/otBFE9zO46 (👀 by @I__like__eggs) pic.twitter.com/yEU4mdRf50