Ve střední Evropě drasticky poklesne počet obyvatel

3. 5. 2018

Středovýchodní Evropa podle předpovědí OSN utrpí v nadcházejících desetiletích nejdrastičtějším poklesem počtu obyvatel.V ČR má poklesnout počet obyvatel do roku 2050 o více než 5 procent.
