Sýrie: Putin a Asad dál bombardují nemocnice

2. 2. 2018

Dnes v pátek v poledne místního času se stala nemocnice, umístěná v jeskyni v severní Hamě v Sýrii terčem pěti leteckých úderů. Kéž by Putin a Asad útočili na Islámský stát se stejnou mírou rozhodnosti, s jakou bombardují civilisty a nemocnice. Je neuvěřitelné, do jaké míry se to už dnes stalo normou, tento útok se už ani nedostane do zpravodajství. A to není jediná nemocnice, která byla dnes bombardována.


 


