Sýrie: Putin a Asad dál bombardují nemocnice

Today, at 12 pm local time, SAMS-supported Kafr Zeita Cave Hospital in northern Hama countryside was targeted by 5 airstrikes, forcing the facility to close. No casualties were reported. We'll be releasing our statement shortly. pic.twitter.com/3VpcjjdJb0

Dnes v pátek v poledne místního času se stala nemocnice, umístěná v jeskyni v severní Hamě v Sýrii terčem pěti leteckých úderů. Kéž by Putin a Asad útočili na Islámský stát se stejnou mírou rozhodnosti, s jakou bombardují civilisty a nemocnice. Je neuvěřitelné, do jaké míry se to už dnes stalo normou, tento útok se už ani nedostane do zpravodajství. A to není jediná nemocnice, která byla dnes bombardována.

I wish Assad and Putin attacked Isis with the same resolve they attack civilians and hospitals. It is unbelievable how this is the norm now, this won't even be in the news. And that's not the only hospital today. https://t.co/HZP8VucOFw