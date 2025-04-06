Izrael vyvraždil 17 400 dětí. Kdy budou čeští politikové protestovat?

6. 4. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Od 7. října 2023 Izrael v obléhaném pásmu Gazy zabil nejméně 17 400 palestinských dětí. Všechny strávily svůj život pod tíživou izraelskou blokádou a v několika válkách.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 17,400 Palestinian children in besieged Gaza. All of them spent their lives under an oppressive Israeli blockade and multiple wars.



Who were the thousands of children who had their childhood stolen? https://t.co/BAb3D1cXPJ pic.twitter.com/isODqOxa3j