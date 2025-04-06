Izrael vyvraždil 17 400 dětí. Kdy budou čeští politikové protestovat?

6. 4. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Od 7. října 2023 Izrael v obléhaném pásmu Gazy zabil nejméně 17 400 palestinských dětí. Všechny strávily svůj život pod tíživou izraelskou blokádou a v několika válkách.



