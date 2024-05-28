Světem otřásají demonstrace proti izraelskému vraždění v Gaze. Češi se zabývají hokejem...
28. 5. 2024
Breaking: Fires have erupted due to an Israeli airstrike in the Saudi neighborhood of Tel al-Sultan, west of Rafah City. pic.twitter.com/NuZKkrsXeS— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 27, 2024
Something historic is happening in Paris.— sarah (@sahouraxo) May 27, 2024
It is now past midnight, and the pro-Palestine protests are continuing in the French capital, slamming Israel’s massacres of refugees in Rafah.
France’s citizens have had enough of Israel’s depravity.
🇵🇸 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/XUAVKX7H0U
NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters are now marching through lower Manhattan, passing by the Oculus at One World Trade pic.twitter.com/YZK9W9Q4Qc— katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 27, 2024
🇫🇷 France… Absolute sea of protesters gathered in Paris over the massacre in the Rafa… the world is done with Netanyahu and his genocidal regime..🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/qNLB92MQ5O— Pelham (@Resist_05) May 27, 2024
Manchester tonight.— Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) May 27, 2024
Thousands are marching:
Condemning the slaughter in Rafah;
Demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza 🇵🇸
Demanding the ICJ rulings are enforced;
A boycott
Sanctions
Arrest warrants now.
Sunak & Starmer have partnered with a monster.pic.twitter.com/Ji5K1B1LeG
Berlin now.— Abir Kopty (@AbirKopty) May 27, 2024
Rage rage rage.
Stop the genocide. pic.twitter.com/aW7SBc7rSd
BREAKING: TURKISH PROTESTERS BURN DOWN ISRAELI CONSULATE IN ISTANBUL pic.twitter.com/hKYDQGKOiJ— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 27, 2024
