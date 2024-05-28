Světem otřásají demonstrace proti izraelskému vraždění v Gaze. Češi se zabývají hokejem...

Breaking: Fires have erupted due to an Israeli airstrike in the Saudi neighborhood of Tel al-Sultan, west of Rafah City. pic.twitter.com/NuZKkrsXeS

Something historic is happening in Paris.



It is now past midnight, and the pro-Palestine protests are continuing in the French capital, slamming Israel’s massacres of refugees in Rafah.



France’s citizens have had enough of Israel’s depravity.



🇵🇸 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/XUAVKX7H0U