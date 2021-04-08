Už jsme na to upozorňovali: Brexit vyvolal v Severním Irsku vlnu násilí

8. 4. 2021

Ve středu demonstranti podpálili městský autobus:



Severoirští protestantští unionisté nejsou spokojeni s dohodou, kterou Boris Johnson uzavřel s Evropskou unií, podle níž zůstalo Severní Irsko součástí jednotného evropského trhu a k celním prohlídkám dochází na hranici mezi Severním Irskem a hlavním britským ostrovem, aby nevznikla na irském ostrově hranice mezi Severním Irskem a Irskou republikou, která by se okamžitě stala terčem útoků teroristů,

Severoirští protestantští unionisté idiotsky hlasovali pro brexit, ale teď se jim nelíbí, že brexit posunul Severní Irsko výrazně k začlenění do Irské republiky.

Londýnská média neuvěřitelné násilí, k němuž po řadě desetiletích nyní dochází v Severním Irsku, více méně ignorují. Angličanům je to jedno.

K tomu: ZDE

Záběry najdete na sociálních sítích:







0
Vytisknout
248

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 8. 4. 2021