Už jsme na to upozorňovali: Brexit vyvolal v Severním Irsku vlnu násilí

8. 4. 2021

Well done @sima_kotecha @BBCNewsnight for making it clear in your report on the growing anger over the Irish sea border that Boris Johnson had promised no checks & no barriers! pic.twitter.com/XOxGuT8q6T — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) April 7, 2021

This happened tonight in Belfast!



A petrol bomb thrown right at a bus driver operating a double decker through Belfast.



People in Britain are underestimating how breathtakingly quick this situation could transpire from really, really bad to something we haven’t seen in decades. pic.twitter.com/oQELPCFRkV — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) April 7, 2021







Gates set alight at the peace line between between the Shankill Road and Lanark way interface in North Belfast. Crowds of a few hundred on each side throwing petrol bombs over in both directions. pic.twitter.com/LYnRmAETTY — Emma Vardy (@EmmaVardyTV) April 7, 2021





🎥 Trouble flares tonight on both sides of the Lanark Way ‘peace line’ in Belfast. Shankill Road area: 1/2 pic.twitter.com/M1d7T9tAIf — Q Radio News (@qnewsdesk) April 7, 2021





Bus on fire in the Shankill area of Belfast tonight as trouble continues.



Pic by @thebaldfather. pic.twitter.com/uqckntU2Dc — Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) April 7, 2021





