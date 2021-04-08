Už jsme na to upozorňovali: Brexit vyvolal v Severním Irsku vlnu násilí

Jak se dalo očekávat, brexit vyvolal v Severním Irsku násilí
6. 4. 2021Aktualizace: podpalování aut a násilí v Severním Irsku pokračovalo i v pondělí v noci.
8. 4. 2021
K tomu: ZDE
Well done @sima_kotecha @BBCNewsnight for making it clear in your report on the growing anger over the Irish sea border that Boris Johnson had promised no checks & no barriers! pic.twitter.com/XOxGuT8q6T— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) April 7, 2021
This happened tonight in Belfast!— Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) April 7, 2021
A petrol bomb thrown right at a bus driver operating a double decker through Belfast.
People in Britain are underestimating how breathtakingly quick this situation could transpire from really, really bad to something we haven’t seen in decades. pic.twitter.com/oQELPCFRkV
Gates set alight at the peace line between between the Shankill Road and Lanark way interface in North Belfast. Crowds of a few hundred on each side throwing petrol bombs over in both directions. pic.twitter.com/LYnRmAETTY— Emma Vardy (@EmmaVardyTV) April 7, 2021
🎥 Trouble flares tonight on both sides of the Lanark Way ‘peace line’ in Belfast. Shankill Road area: 1/2 pic.twitter.com/M1d7T9tAIf— Q Radio News (@qnewsdesk) April 7, 2021
Bus on fire in the Shankill area of Belfast tonight as trouble continues.— Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) April 7, 2021
Pic by @thebaldfather. pic.twitter.com/uqckntU2Dc
Diskuse