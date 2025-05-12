Gaza: Přestaňte zabíjet děti!

12. 5. 2025

Hanba nám všem:


Není žádný morální rozdíl mezi umisťováním lidí do plynových komor a upalováním lidí v bezpečných zónách uvnitř stanů. Přímo před našima očima se odehrává holocaust a svět mlčí.





Zabili mi syna Rakana, dítě, na které jsem se dlouho těšil a které jsem miloval. Zranili mi ženu a moje dcera Layan se vyškrábala z trosek a plakala, protože přišla o bratra a o jeho vřelé objetí. Zničili mi domov a domov mé rodiny. Nemáme nic. A navzdory tomu všemu stále nevím, čím jsme se provinili. Co udělal Rakan, že si zasloužil smrt? Co jsme udělali, že jsme byli potrestáni ztrátou a zničením? Ale slibuji ti, Rakane... Tvůj příběh bude žít dál a já ho ponesu do světa, aby tvůj hlas nikdy nebyl pohřben pod troskami.


Holandsko: Izrael podrobuje Gazu hladomoru: (Česku je to jedno)


Economist. 109 000 mrtvých v Gaze:

V Jeruzalémě se  sešli lidé s fotografiemi palestinských dětí zabitých v Gaze. Tato specifická forma protestu se každým týdnem rozšiřuje. Už toho bylo dost.




