Gaza: Přestaňte zabíjet děti!

12. 5. 2025

čas čtení 2 minuty



Hanba nám všem:

Shame on all of us pic.twitter.com/BWxDbLs3ZL — Emelia (@vikingwarior20) May 10, 2025

Není žádný morální rozdíl mezi umisťováním lidí do plynových komor a upalováním lidí v bezpečných zónách uvnitř stanů. Přímo před našima očima se odehrává holocaust a svět mlčí. There is no moral difference between putting people in gas chambers and burning people in safe zones inside tents.



A holocaust is happening right before our eyes and the world is silent. pic.twitter.com/RjcXfh6bAX — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) May 11, 2025

Now in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/v2dYF07htg — Voices Against War (@againstwarvoice) May 10, 2025







Zabili mi syna Rakana, dítě, na které jsem se dlouho těšil a které jsem miloval. Zranili mi ženu a moje dcera Layan se vyškrábala z trosek a plakala, protože přišla o bratra a o jeho vřelé objetí. Zničili mi domov a domov mé rodiny. Nemáme nic. A navzdory tomu všemu stále nevím, čím jsme se provinili. Co udělal Rakan, že si zasloužil smrt? Co jsme udělali, že jsme byli potrestáni ztrátou a zničením? Ale slibuji ti, Rakane... Tvůj příběh bude žít dál a já ho ponesu do světa, aby tvůj hlas nikdy nebyl pohřben pod troskami.

They killed my child Rakan, the baby I had long awaited with love and longing.

They wounded my wife, and my daughter Layan came out from under the rubble crying without her brother, without a warm embrace.

They destroyed my home and my family's home. We have nothing left..

And… pic.twitter.com/VPVJm7CWoX — Sameh Ahmed 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@PalPress24) May 10, 2025



Holandsko: Izrael podrobuje Gazu hladomoru: (Česku je to jedno)



Economist. 109 000 mrtvých v Gaze:

A new report in The Economist, drawing on a study by The Lancet, says the true death toll in Gaza could be as high as 109,000. Horrifying. pic.twitter.com/hTsF9UtwZ9 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) May 10, 2025

V Jeruzalémě se sešli lidé s fotografiemi palestinských dětí zabitých v Gaze. Tato specifická forma protestu se každým týdnem rozšiřuje. Už toho bylo dost.

In Jerusalem tonight, people holding photos of Palestinian children killed in Gaza. This specific form of protest is getting bigger every week now. Enough. pic.twitter.com/Fb2V9BgAQ4 — Ami Dar (@AmiDar) May 10, 2025











0