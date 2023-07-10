Jak Praha ohrožuje život cyklistů
10. 7. 2023
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Good evening Prague! So sad to see the liberty and saviour lane gone.— .Sergio Almeida. (@sergiowct) July 10, 2023
The lane that could save countless lives as it would be cartivism free...
Aw well! Glad it's vacation season, let's see how long this smoothness will last.
However, the noise.... The criminal noise levels... https://t.co/wh0LytcCRB pic.twitter.com/dyuuWbF2Us
Několik měsíců uzavřený pruh na magistrále a neštěkne ani pes. Tak proč je takový problém udělat tam pop-up podobně jednoduše nestavebně oddělenou cyklostezku? @ZdenekHrib @iprpraha @Hlavacek_P @bara_soukup @adamzabransky @piratipraha pic.twitter.com/gd8pFwUW2d— Uličník (@ulicnik_cz) July 10, 2023
283
Diskuse