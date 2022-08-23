Nebude tak obtížné dokázat ruskou genocidu Ukrajiny. V ruské televizi se o ní horlivě mluví každý den
23. 8. 2022 / Jan Čulík
Meanwhile on Russian state TV: a military expert conceded that Russia wants to erase Ukraine off the map, because "it never really existed in the first place," is perceived to be "anti-Russia" and therefore has no right to exist. pic.twitter.com/Jn3GeCvhW6— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 5, 2022
Čelný ruský propagandista v ruské státní televizi vysvětluje, že jediným cílem invaze na Ukrajinu je touha rozšířit území Ruska a zemi dobýt:
Meanwhile on Russian state TV: top propagandists no longer try to pretend that the invasion of Ukraine is about anything other than territorial expansion and bloody conquest. pic.twitter.com/N9vepoMziA— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 5, 2022
If you believed Putin's lie that Russia wasn't planning to occupy any of the Ukrainian territories, listen to gov't official on state TV admit the opposite. Discussing Ukraine's vast mineral & energy resources Russia wants to pocket, state TV host says she is overcome with pride. pic.twitter.com/KmHRiispOs— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 13, 2022
Alexander Dugin: "Ukrajince je nutno zabíjet, zabíjet, zabíjet. Říkám vám to jako profesor."
Meanwhile in Russia: a revealing look at the way Russian pundits and experts talk about Ukrainians, describing them as primitive, but cunning and two-faced villagers, devoid of their own national identity, too ignorant to grasp the Russian imperial need for territorial expansion. pic.twitter.com/cdgieZm5gZ— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 21, 2022
#Putin's Advisor Dugin:— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 13, 2014
“Ukrainians need to be killed, killed, killed. I am telling you this as a professor.” pic.twitter.com/Cvo841cmkg
