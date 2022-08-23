Nebude tak obtížné dokázat ruskou genocidu Ukrajiny. V ruské televizi se o ní horlivě mluví každý den

23. 8. 2022 / Jan Čulík

Foto: Ruská televize: "Takovéto země (jako Ukrajina) nemají právo existovat"

Nejde o to, co věříme či nevěříme Zelenskému. Jde o to, že o genocidě Ukrajinců jako o žádoucím cíli ruské agrese se mluví v ruské televizi každý den. Zde je namátkou jen pár ukázek:

Zde v ruské televizi vojenský expert hovoří o tom, že Rusko chce vymazat Ukrajinu z mapy, protože "nikdy stejně neexistovala", je "protiruská" a proto "nemá právo existovat":



Čelný ruský propagandista v ruské státní televizi vysvětluje, že jediným cílem invaze na Ukrajinu je touha rozšířit území Ruska a zemi dobýt:

Cílem ruské invaze na Ukrajinu je zmocnit se rozsáhlého energetického a minerálního bohatství té země. Okupujeme už území, kde je nám k dispozici obrovské bohatství, budeme ho teď brát,  říká ruská televize s hrdostí:
Zde ruští komentátoři v ruské televizi hovoří o Ukrajincích jako o primitivech, o úhybných podvodných vesničanech, kteří nemají vlastní národní totožnost a jsou příliš pitomí na to, aby dokázali pochopit význam nutnosti rozšíření ruského území na Ukrajinu:
Alexander Dugin: "Ukrajince je nutno zabíjet, zabíjet, zabíjet. Říkám vám to jako profesor."
 




 

