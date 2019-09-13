Jak jsme hájili evropský způsob života

Evropská komise se stala ostrým terčem kritiky za svůj ultrapravicový dokument o "hájení evropského způsobu života".

Satbir Singh: Haló, Evropská komise, tady máte fotografii mého indického dědečka a jeho přátel z Nepálu a Austrálie za druhé světové války. Jen abyste věděli, že chránili váš "evropský způsob života.



Hey @EU_Commission - here’s a picture of my Indian grandfather and his friends from Nepal and Australia in World War 2. Just, you know, casually “protecting your #Europeanwayoflife”. pic.twitter.com/8QOBCEl3oG — Satbir Singh (@SatbirLSingh) September 13, 2019





Evropská komise chce jmenovat lišku ředitelkou slepičince, totiž ultrapravicového Maďara Laszla Trockányiho komisařem pro rozšiřování EU:

The solution to @EU_Commission's problem here really is this simple. They shouldn't drag it out & prolong their embarrassment.



Also, we all need to move on to other things, like their proposal of Trócsányi, Hungary's rule-of-law wrecker, for enlargement: https://t.co/iBPkQ8ER5Q — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 13, 2019

Evropská komise normalizuje extremismus: Migrační portfolio přejmenovala jako součást portfolia "Ochraňujeme evropský způsob života". Přijala tak vyjadřování ultrapravice.



🚨 Mainstreaming of extremism alert: EU Commission rebrands migration portfolio as part of "Protecting our European Way of Life" portfolio - adopting the framing of the far right.



What in the world was @vonderleyen's team thinking? https://t.co/XwjVFkFkyy pic.twitter.com/eVCrq0fNU7 — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 10, 2019



