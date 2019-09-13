Jak jsme hájili evropský způsob života
13. 9. 2019
Hey @EU_Commission - here’s a picture of my Indian grandfather and his friends from Nepal and Australia in World War 2. Just, you know, casually “protecting your #Europeanwayoflife”. pic.twitter.com/8QOBCEl3oG— Satbir Singh (@SatbirLSingh) September 13, 2019
Evropská komise chce jmenovat lišku ředitelkou slepičince, totiž ultrapravicového Maďara Laszla Trockányiho komisařem pro rozšiřování EU:
The solution to @EU_Commission's problem here really is this simple. They shouldn't drag it out & prolong their embarrassment.— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 13, 2019
Also, we all need to move on to other things, like their proposal of Trócsányi, Hungary's rule-of-law wrecker, for enlargement: https://t.co/iBPkQ8ER5Q
Evropská komise normalizuje extremismus: Migrační portfolio přejmenovala jako součást portfolia "Ochraňujeme evropský způsob života". Přijala tak vyjadřování ultrapravice.
🚨 Mainstreaming of extremism alert: EU Commission rebrands migration portfolio as part of "Protecting our European Way of Life" portfolio - adopting the framing of the far right.— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) September 10, 2019
What in the world was @vonderleyen's team thinking? https://t.co/XwjVFkFkyy pic.twitter.com/eVCrq0fNU7
