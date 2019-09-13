Jak jsme hájili evropský způsob života

13. 9. 2019

Evropská komise se stala ostrým terčem kritiky za svůj ultrapravicový dokument o "hájení evropského způsobu života".

Satbir Singh: Haló, Evropská komise, tady máte fotografii mého indického dědečka a jeho přátel z Nepálu a Austrálie za druhé světové války. Jen abyste věděli, že chránili váš "evropský způsob života.


Evropská komise chce jmenovat lišku ředitelkou slepičince, totiž ultrapravicového Maďara Laszla Trockányiho komisařem pro rozšiřování EU:

Evropská komise normalizuje extremismus: Migrační portfolio přejmenovala jako součást portfolia "Ochraňujeme evropský způsob života". Přijala tak vyjadřování ultrapravice.


