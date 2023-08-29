As long as the birds sing, we still have a chance

29. 8. 2023 / Soňa Svobodová

Sylva Lauerová, the writer and poet, is known not only for her novels, such as the mystical novel Jumaroro, at the same time both detective story and travelogue, brilliantly set in the exotic environment of the Amazon Delta, but also for her poetry; she recently published her third poetry collection under the unusual title of Klóketen. In addition to her extensive written output, she hosts art events and is the patron to numerous artistic projects. She divides her time between the Czech Republic and the Seychelles, an archipelago of over one hundred and fifteen islands in the Indian Ocean. Not surprisingly, it has a hot, humid, and temperate climate year-round, contributing to the fact that the flora and wildlife of the Seychelles is ancient, beautiful, diverse, and home to various exotic species, the most famous of which are the rare Coco de Mer palms. Thanks to her life here, Ms. Lauerová has had the unique opportunity to witness such beauty with her own eyes, so I took the liberty of asking her for an interview, with the aim of bringing us closer to some of the delights that currently surround her. Ms. Lauerová, how is life in the Seychelles?

A bit like being in the Garden of Eden [laughs]. Seriously though, there are obviously two sides to every coin, so life in a tropical country near the African continent has many plusses, as well as a few minuses. However, when it comes to nature and gardening, I can assure you that there is nothing but plusses.

So you’re a keen gardener?



I’m probably going to disappoint you here. I don't get my hands dirty in the soil every day, nor do I prune trees to make them more fertile and bear fruit. But I’m very much an admirer of nature. Rarely do we see such beauty as here, where you witness the daily results of living in a greenhouse; everything is continuously green, at every turn you encounter beautifully exotic flowers, while trees and bushes proffer their fruits so readily that you could never imagine going hungry. And the hills of the Seychelles are teeming with freshwater springs, so there’s always plenty to drink. Like I said, it’s the Garden of Eden.

Which parts could you not imagine being without?

I probably couldn't imagine my garden without the hibiscus bushes, the colourful climbing allamanda, and the prickly but beautiful bougainvillea. From time to time, the wind blows orchid seeds our way from somewhere in the jungle and then a wonderful surprise awaits us. I sometimes plant pineapples but they only bear fruit once a year. So if you have a sizeable pineapple plantation, the taste can become a bit too much around that time of year. Banana trees, papaya, and avocados are common to the gardens of Creole houses. Unlike their counterparts available in European supermarkets, these fruits are a true culinary experience, and what’s more – they’re free from pesticides. And of course, everywhere you look, there are palm trees, palm trees, and yet more palm trees.

Is it therefore an environment that you, as a writer, find not only inspiring but also relaxing?

The art of relaxing has been a bit of a lifelong problem of mine. I am, as I like to say, a proud workaholic. And when you don't respect the need to rest, your body repays you with waning energy levels. So I at least try to swim regularly. Swimming is the ultimate form of relaxation for me, along with yoga and meditation. When I’m in Europe, I like to go for long walks, listen to music, read, or study.

Speaking of Europe, what brings you joy in these hectic times of stress and uncertainty?

Birdsong. In spring, whenever I’m in Europe and I hear the first bird start singing, echoing in the dark stillness just before dawn, I feel true happiness, free of all cares or worries. Something tells me that all is not lost. Yes, as long as the birds keep singing, we may still have a chance.

The Czech Republic and the Seychelles – two completely different countries with two very different cultures. Is there anything you'd take from here back to the Czech Republic if you had the chance?

It’s really hard to compare life in the Czech Republic and the Seychelles. I often remark that the tropics are ‘another planet’. But if I could bring something over from Europe, it would be how we treat animals, and I would bring the smiles on the faces of Creole inhabitants back to the Czech Republic – and a piece of strong and mighty nature. It would be nice if some of us might finally realise that with every new patch of treeless concrete, we lose another piece of our actual home.

And isn’t it this other side of human existence, full of doubt, sadness, and nostalgia, that you reflect on in Klóketen, your latest collection of poems?

Klóketen reflects the longings of the world and of the soul, looking back at the loss of quality time without civilizational trappings and attractions, encapsulating the feelings of an individual in the crazy and frivolous merry-go-round of today. In the final part of the book, I turn my focus to the painful topic of the much-ignored genocide of the indigenous populations of South America. I brought these reflections back from my travels in Tierra del Fuego. Klóketen is the indigenous name for a novice undergoing the initiation ceremony just before reaching adulthood. Somehow, it seems that I have finally (if unintentionally) grown up.

But Klóketen wasn’t the only book you published last year. Before Christmas, you literally burst onto the shelves with a detective novel, The Venomous Hour. Now your readers are awaiting the release of its sequel, Revenge.

Yes, I promised readers I’d reveal the detective background to the plot of The Venomous Hour. Revenge was originally scheduled for release in November this year. Unfortunately, I have to disappoint everyone as it has now been postponed until next year.

And how about your other professional plans?

In autumn I’ll of course be actively taking part in Poetry Day, either through author readings, or lectures and experimental poetry workshops. These have acquired a wide and enthusiastic following in recent years. And I mustn’t forget to mention my favourite Reminiscence Therapy sessions that I give in retirement homes, featuring Czech and international poetry from the residents’ schooldays.

