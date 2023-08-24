Toto jsou Putinovy bezpečnostní záruky. Pro všechny, kdo s ním chtějí vyjednávat

24. 8. 2023

Takto vypadají bezpečnostní záruky Putina a Lukašenka.

Vizuál pro ty, kdo stále ještě s nimi chtěji vyjednávat.



Šojgu! Gerasimove!!




Wagnerovi žoldáci z PMC se chystají pomstít Putinovi a Šojguovi za smrt svého vůdce. Výzvy k pomstě vrahům plní chatovací místnosti Prigožinových kanálů. Strážci zákona dvou regionů byli uvedeni do pohotovosti.



 
Ústředí skupiny Wagner ve středu večer:


Mezi mrtvými byl nalezen kromě velitele jeho vojáků Utkina i další Prigožinův zástupce Valerij Čekalov. Ten měl na starosti bezpečnostní službu Wagner.


Ruský "vojenský blogger":
"Jevgenij Prigožin si byl naprosto jistý svou bezpečností.
Byl na cestě k jednání o Africe s opravdu dobrými, podle jeho názoru, možnostmi a scénáři.
Věřil, že druh průlomu, který navrhuje, je stokrát významnější než škody způsobené vzpourou."


Putin po zabití Prigožina:


Známky střelby na havarovaném letadle:



