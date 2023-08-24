Toto jsou Putinovy bezpečnostní záruky. Pro všechny, kdo s ním chtějí vyjednávat

24. 8. 2023

Wagner PMC mercenaries are going to take revenge on Putin and Shoigu for the death of their leader. Calls for revenge against the killers fill the chat rooms of Prigozhin's channels. Law enforcers of two regions have been raised on alert. pic.twitter.com/TuMd73p445

This is how security guarantees of Putin and Lukashenko look like. A visual for those who still want to "negotiate" pic.twitter.com/4sJB3Ulovu



Ústředí skupiny Wagner ve středu večer:





Valery Chekalov, another Prigozhin's deputy, was also found among the dead. He was in charge of the Wagner security service. https://t.co/yhfKPGKk61

Russian "military blogger":

"Yevgeny Prigozhin was absolutely sure of his safety.

He was on his way to negotiate about Africa with really good, in his opinion, options and scenarios.

He believed that the kind of breakthrough he was proposing was a hundred times greater than the… pic.twitter.com/ZxJdFc3Tv2