Ve středu se v Londýně konala obrovská demostrace stávkujících. BBC TV o ní žádnou zprávu neodvysílala
16. 3. 2023
Toto je zpravodajství německé televize ZDF:
This aerial footage was from German TV and shows how huge the protest by doctors, civil servants, teachers, university workers and many more was.
Yet the @BBCNews had nothing… blatant Government interference evident yet again!
I suspect the answer to your question is because Downing Street have told #BBCNews not to report it. Am I wrong? https://t.co/7kIGz9cKS5— Derek James #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 #RejoinEU 🇪🇺 (@derekjames150) March 16, 2023
