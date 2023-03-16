Ve středu se v Londýně konala obrovská demostrace stávkujících. BBC TV o ní žádnou zprávu neodvysílala

16. 3. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Toto je zpravodajství německé televize ZDF:



