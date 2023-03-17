Sergio Almeida: Praha kriminalizuje jízdu na kole
17. 3. 2023
Policie ČR se v pátek ráno snažila zabránit panu Almeidovi, aby jel po Praze na bicyklu. Na pseudomagistrále v Praze není žádný zákaz jízdy na kole. Měla by tam být vyznačená cyklotrasa.
Then, a siren to stop and these 2 agents, decided somehow that riding in the city center wannabe motorway is illegal (no sign forbidding that), and from that they insist on it's not allowed and me saying it isn't 2/ pic.twitter.com/RQICM5sECz— .Sergio Almeida. (@sergiowct) March 17, 2022
And while they were making internal communication, I applaud their action! Is beautiful! I highly recommend that! Could be some wanted person or something.— .Sergio Almeida. (@sergiowct) March 17, 2022
Ride again leads to jail? @MP_Praha @PolicieCZ meet you tomorrow same time, same place! I DARE YOU!
DO THE BIKE LANE (END) pic.twitter.com/grTL2er08u
