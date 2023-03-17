Sergio Almeida: Praha kriminalizuje jízdu na kole

17. 3. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Policie ČR se v pátek ráno snažila zabránit panu Almeidovi, aby jel po Praze na bicyklu. Na pseudomagistrále v Praze není žádný zákaz jízdy na kole. Měla by tam být vyznačená cyklotrasa.

Then, a siren to stop and these 2 agents, decided somehow that riding in the city center wannabe motorway is illegal (no sign forbidding that), and from that they insist on it's not allowed and me saying it isn't 2/ pic.twitter.com/RQICM5sECz