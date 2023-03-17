Sergio Almeida: Praha kriminalizuje jízdu na kole

17. 3. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Policie ČR se v pátek ráno snažila zabránit panu Almeidovi, aby jel po Praze na bicyklu. Na pseudomagistrále v Praze není žádný zákaz jízdy na kole. Měla by tam být vyznačená cyklotrasa.



1
Vytisknout
526

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 17. 3. 2023