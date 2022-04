Vladimir Putin jmenoval nového válečného velitele pro Ukrajinu

10. 4. 2022

Russian General Aleksandr Dvornikov directed large-scale war crimes in Syria. Rather than repudiate the atrocities, Putin gave him the Hero of Russia award. Now Putin has appointed him to command Russian forces in Ukraine. An invitation to more war crimes? https://t.co/fTFQMySpC8 pic.twitter.com/8cTxIMzGc6

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of April 10, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/k1tDPaw9ef





V městě Vorzel okupanci rozbili a vykradli teologický seminář. V Irpinu spálili stovky biblí:



A military man who videotaped sexual acts with an infant was detained in #Russia.



The name of him is Alexey Bychkov. It is reported that he filmed such content for the sake of selling it on the #darknet. He was let down after he sent the videos with the child to his colleagues. pic.twitter.com/rcqmZFzTyv