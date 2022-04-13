White Girl Missing Syndrome: why Myanmar, Syria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen and South Sudan wars are not in the headlines like the Ukrainian war?





A subproduct of that intrinsec dismissal of poorer and darker victims of all genders is made even more evident when we see how welcome Ukrainian refugees are in countries like Poland, which until not long ago was inhumanly not allowing Arab refugees cross from Belarus into safety. Or how Latin Americans fleeing gang violence are treated when trying to cross the Mexican border into the United States.





Syrians have been bombarded for over a decade and most Europeans see those victims who try to reach Europe as potential terrorists, job stealers and cultural contaminators. Fallacious excuses go from the fact that most of them are male to that they should try refuge in neigboring countries with the same religious traditions, ignoring that Muslim nations are not a tight brotherhood group, often being in cultural or actual conflict with each other.





Notwithstanding the needed support that we all should give to poor Ukrainians, who are being savagely attacked by a militarily much stronger nation, we should not forget that the world is currently facing other wars, just less seen and heard about.





Kyaw is a Burmese 14-year-old girl whose village was pillaged and burnt down by the criminal General Min Aung Hlaing's forces after the coup that dethroned Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi more than one year ago. She was raped by a big number of soldiers (she tells me she can't remember how many, for she fainted many times during her ordeal). Through a common friend whose social assistance works used to be co-sponsored by the Czech NGO Člověk v tísni, Kyaw talked to me this week, saying how much she laments that her country's situation has left the headlines and the dictatorship continues with normal relations with most other countries, regardless of not so damaging sanctions imposed by the United States and by the ASEAN group, which is formed by Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.





Kyaw survived her ordeal but was left with a destroyed vagina and needs to urinate through an external device, which was donated by another foreign NGO, for her country's government has forbidden doctors and hospitals from providing any health assistance to the victims of their military actions.





According to conflict monitoring group Acled (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project), the clashes in Myanmar are still happening on a daily basis, spread across all regions of the country and around 12 thousand people have been killed. The groups fighting government forces are collectively known as the People's Defense Force (PDF), an informal network of civilian militia groups made up largely by young people whose lives are still being taken without any international reaction.





Protests against criminal president Bashar al-Assad of Syria in 2011 turned into a civil war that has lasted since then. The confrontation has already left more than 380 thousand dead, more than 200 thousand missing. Countries like Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and France took sides in the conflict, sending money, weapons and fighters. Jihadist organizations such as the self-styled Islamic State (IS) extremist group and al-Qaeda have also become involved. But the lives of Syrian victims seem to mean less to most Europeans than those of Ukrainian victims. It is obvious that the reason behind this inhumane imbalance in empathy is related to racial and religious prejudices.





Yemen is another blatant example of a war that doesn't seem to horrify the media and the public enough. The conflict was motivated by the failure of the political transition after the Arab Spring, which forced the former president of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh, to hand over power to his deputy, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, in 2011. The United Nations classifies Yemen as the worst humanitarian situation in the world. So far, the war has claimed 233 thousand deaths, including 130 thousand from lack of food, health services and infrastructure. More than 10 thousand children died as a direct result of the fighting.





South Sudan is the youngest country in the world. It was recognized in 2011 after splitting with Sudan. But the new nation has been mired in civil war since 2013 and is in a state of ethnic-political violence and chronic instability. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, of the 12 million people inhabiting South Sudan, 6 million are hungry and in need of food assistance. A peace deal signed in 2018 by enemies Riek Machar and Salva Kiir remains largely unenforceable. More than two million South Sudanese have fled the country, constituting the "biggest refugee crisis in Africa", according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).





A war that has lasted more than a year has already left thousands dead in Ethiopia. Pro-government forces and rebels in the Tigray region have been fighting in the north of the country since November 2020, when prime minister Abiy Ahmed sent the federal army to expel the populations from the area, until then ruled by the TPFL (Front for the Liberation of Tigray People), a movement that contested his authority. TPLF troops were defeated, but in 2021 the rebels took control of the region and have since advanced to locations near Amhara and Afar. In March of this year, the Ethiopian government and the rebels in the Tigray region announced a ceasefire. But a new battlefront, in the Afar region, despite the ceasefire, led to the fighting continuing in two of the six districts occupied by Tigray's fighters. Women are being raped and children becoming orphans without any assistance and the world is not watching.





After the fall of the Islamic State in the Middle East in 2017, Islamic militant groups have increasingly turned to Africa, where fragile governments do not have the strength to fight their forces. These jihajist groups try to dominate various regions in countries such as Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Congo and Mozambique.





In Mozambique, the Ministry of Defense sent troops to the city of Palma, in the north of the country, to contain the advance in the region. The site has rich natural gas reserves that are being exploited in collaboration with multinational energy companies.





In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the government accuses the militia known as the Allied Democratic Forces of having murdered at least 23 civilians in recent days. The United States considers this group an ally of the Islamic State.





So why are we not paying attention to them as well?





The answer is not difficult to find. Besides the natural human limitation of selective focus - a survival skill developed for thousands of years in the jungles of our primal ancestors to survive the dangers that wild animals posed to them - a keenship tribal "cultural gene" also partly excuses our discriminative choices of attention. However, the media has the power of bringing to the surface these conflicts and doesn't do it sufficiently because of the above-mentioned White Girl Missing Syndrome. And we are all accomplices to that.



Everyday, dark people's lives are taken as less important by the media and the public. Not on purpose, but as a consequence of a subconscious higher value given to white people's lives. White girls, often attractive under the conventions created by the media since the last century, from wealthier societies, get our attention and pity, while low-income women of color are marginalized, as if their victimhood was natural and expected, thus unworthy of our worries. The incessant interest in British blonde girl Madeleine McCann's disappearance is an evidence of that.